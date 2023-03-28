During the months of April and May, Smith-Gilbert Gardens invites the community to experience selected pieces from the permanent sculpture collection as they’ve never been seen before - surrounded by over 25,000 daffodil blooms planted in unique patterns.
Art Blooms is a two-month exhibit that includes a series of weekend artist demonstrations and workshops. On select Saturdays, Art Ambassadors will be on-site to share, create and educate. There will be live demonstrations, performances and behind-the-scenes stories of the artists and sculptures.
The schedule will be:
April 1: Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Breakfast
April 8: Watercolor painting
April 15: Art Workshop
April 21-22 and April 28-29: The Seedling
April 22: KSU Fabric and Textile Exhibit
April 29: Annual Plant Sale
May 6: Plein Air painting demonstration
May 13: Rose Garden Gala
May 20: Patsy Rausch and The Paper Making Bicycle & Adult Watercolor Workshop
May 27: Family Watercolor Workshop
Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ permanent sculpture collection features 29 outdoor pieces representing international, national and regional artists. For the duration of the exhibit, the permanent collection will be joined by a temporary outdoor exhibit featuring sculptures by regional artists, as well as pieces created by students in the Master Craftsman Program at Kennesaw State University.
