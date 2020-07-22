The City of Kennesaw announced that Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw was named No. 3 on the list of Top 20 Places to Take Kids in and around Around by Kids Out and About.
The Gardens is the city's 17-acre botanical garden. There are 15 themed garden spaces containing thousands of curated plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.