Pictured from left are Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation Board Member Beverly Huff, Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation Board Chair Amy Selby, Smith-Gilbert Gardens Executive Director Ann Parsons and City of Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling pose with recently unveiled Smith-Gilbert Gardens logo.
Pictured from left are Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation Board Member Beverly Huff, Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation Board Chair Amy Selby, Smith-Gilbert Gardens Executive Director Ann Parsons and City of Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling pose with recently unveiled Smith-Gilbert Gardens logo.
Special
Pictured is City of Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling unveiling the new Smith-Gilbert Gardens logo.
On Nov. 5, with board members, elected officials, staff and the community present, Smith-Gilbert Gardens unveiled a new logo.
Comprised of four symbols, the new logo represents Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ core values. The hummingbird represents hummingbird and wild bird conservation, the butterfly represents the Gardens’ pollinator friendly mission, the tulip represents the 15 themed garden areas, and the leaf represents the important plant collections.
The new Smith-Gilbert Gardens logo replaces the Gardens’ previous logo that had been in use since 2009.
Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road in Kennesaw, houses thousands of plants on 17 acres. United by woodland paths, the Gardens consist of separate groupings with individual elements of fascination. These include the Bonsai Exhibit, Paladino Camellia Garden, largest crevice garden in Georgia, Rose Garden and American Conifer Society Reference Garden.
The gardens is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.