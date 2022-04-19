Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road in Kennesaw, will have their Annual Spring Plant Sale on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will be plants for butterflies and bids, hard-to-find dogwoods, native trees and native azaleas. Proceeds help provide for the care and exhibition of the unique collections at the Gardens.

For a complete plant list, visit smithgilbertgardens.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In