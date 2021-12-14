Skip Harper awarded the James L. Rhoden Jr. Visionary Philanthropist Award

Skip Harper was awarded the James L. Rhoden Jr. Award for Visionary Philanthropy at the Marquee Monday event hosted by the Cobb Chamber.
The James L. Rhoden Jr. Award for Visionary Philanthropy was created by the Board of Cobb Community Foundation in conjunction with its 10th anniversary in December 2003 to honor founder, Jim Rhoden. The award is voted on annually by the Board to recognize and honor a Cobb business and community leader who makes significant contributions to the community through gifts of time, talent and treasure.
Nominees are broadly recognized in Cobb County for their commitment to improving the quality of life for Cobb residents and meeting critical needs of the community as demonstrated by their leadership and/or service work. Visionary leadership and influence in the business community are also key factors.
Some past recipients include Howard Koepka, Bob Kiser, David and Brittney Bottoms, former Gov. Roy Barnes, Ron Francis, Doug Hertz, Jerry Nix and Earl Smith.
CCF’s incoming Board President Kim Gresh presented the award.
“This year’s award recipient is incredibly humble and prefers to put the spotlight on others, but the work done over the past 12 months shines a light of its own,” Gresh said. “Skip Harper has served in various leadership roles at Marietta First United Methodist Church, Rotary Club of North Cobb, Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society, and other local non-profits. He joined the Board of The Extension in 2015, has served as treasurer and vice-chair, and is currently serving a three-year term as The Extension’s chairperson and serving on the Capital Campaign Committee.”
Harper was also celebrated last week by the Cobb Collaborative for his nomination for the 2021 Jack Vaughn Jr. Human Service Award in the Volunteer category. He was described as “a servant leader who leads with his heart, and by example,” who writes Christmas cards and serves meals to Extension residents in addition to leading its board of directors.
Harper has been instrumental in developing and implementing a strategic plan that charts a course for growth for The Extension for the next five years and beyond. He has worked tirelessly on The Extension’s capital campaign fund that has successfully reached its goal of $5.8 million ahead of the target date. In doing so, he has brought politicians from both sides of the aisle, community leaders, foundations, business owners, civic organizations, churches and friends together throughout the community to build a better future for those in the community struggling with homelessness and addiction.
Harper, his wife Jeanine, and extended family members own and operate Harper Southeastern Properties and Fortress Builders, developing communities and building homes in and around Cobb County for the last 35 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.