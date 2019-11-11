Six Strings For A Cure will present Schoolhouse Rocks!, a concert featuring Rhett Miller of the Old 97s and special guest Bellwether Station.
The event, hosted by Johnson & Alday LLC, will be Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta.
General admission is $25 and VIP tickets are $50.
All proceeds will benefit the charitable organization Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta Cobb County. The organization devoted to providing students at risk of not graduating high school the skills and supplies to ensure they not only graduate, but are given the life skills necessary to build on that success.
For more information, visit www.cismcc.org.
