Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell announced the return of Holiday in the Park, beginning on Nov. 21.
The holiday wonderland will feature 14 themed areas, 31 holiday rides, eight roller coasters, the park lit with more than one million LED lights, live outdoor shows and festival seasonal food.
The park will also have:
- The all new Polar Tunnel, featuring ice-blue trees sparkling with the illusion of falling snow from above.
- A Main Street Christmas park entrance with 165,000 twinkling light canopy and artificial snow.
- The Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Spin will send riders spinning through the light in an all-new Gotham City.
- A train ride to the all new North Pole Post Office, where guests can drop off their hand written letters to Santa with the help of elves in a socially-distanced environment.
- The historic 1908 Riverview Carousel at Candlelight Carousel featuring more than 100,000 lights and 250 luminary candles.
Six Flags worked in partnership with its epidemiologist consultants to create a safe Holiday in the Park experience that meets or exceeds federal, state and local guidelines. Park attendance will be carefully monitored to avoid overcrowding and all members, season pass holders and guests with single-day tickets will be required to make a reservation to attend.
All team members and all guests three years and older are required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the park. No indoor shows will operate.
Social distancing will be strictly enforced. Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet.
Props, rides, restraints, handrails and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.
For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/HolidayInThePark.
