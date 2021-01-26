Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway in Austell, will have its 2021 Opening Weekend on March 6-7.
The 54th season will feature two new rides - Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Spin in the Gotham City section.
Catwoman Whip is an open-air seat ride. As the giant wheel begins to whip around horizontally, riders will lift 67 feet into the air and tilt to a vertical position, all while rotating around at high speed.
Poison Ivy Toxic Spin is a ride that spins counterclockwise, gluing riders to the sides of their pod with centrifugal force. As the rider's cluster spins, the entire ride swirls in the opposite direction, creating a head-spinning experience.
For more information, visit https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.