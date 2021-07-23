Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW in Austell, will have its inaugural Brews & Bites Festival on Fridays and Saturdays from Aug. 9 to Sept. 6.
The festival will feature food, drinks and live entertainment. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays near JB's Sports Bar & Grille in the Peachtree section of the park.
To purchase a festival punch card, visit https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia?promo_code=brewsandbites21.
