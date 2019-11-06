Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell will have free park admission to veterans.
The park will be hosting Veterans Appreciation Days on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.
During this weekend, veterans and disabled veterans will receive one free admission ticket to Six Flags Over Georgia with a valid Military ID card or DD214 and can purchase an unlimited amount of additional tickets for family members or friends at 50% off plus tax per ticket. Veterans and their guests may also upgrade their visit with a special meal offer.
For more information, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
