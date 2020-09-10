Six Flags Over Georgia announced the all-new HALLOWFEST will now kick off on Sept. 18.
The Halloween celebration has added seven nights and will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 1.
The event will feature Day Thrills with a variety of family-friendly activities and rides. The event will turn into Night Chills in the evening, featuring 12 coasters in the dark and a haunting Halloween theme throughout the park.
During daylight hours, participants will experience five family-friendly Fair Zones. For children, Day Thrills include a Trick-or-Treat trail, a costume contest, Halloween themed shows, rides and attractions. After 6 p.m., all attractions turn into the wide-open midways with Night Chills.
HALLOWFEST will operate from 6 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with limited capacity to prevent overcrowding.
Reservations will be required and slots are expected to fill up quickly. The parks comprehensive and ongoing safety protocols will be in effect for the entire run of the event.
Six Flags memberships and tickets are on sale now.
For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/special-events/hallowfest.
