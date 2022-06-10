Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell celebrates 55 years of thrills.
On June 16, the park is celebrating its anniversary with limited time birthday cake fudge and fudge pops at Coaster Candy. As an added benefit for Pass Holders, the park is hosting a Pass Holder exclusive event in the morning, featuring an early ride time on select attractions and a giveaway of a limited edition 55th Anniversary pin.
As part of World Roller Coaster Appreciation Month, the park joins American Coaster Enthusiasts and theme parks worldwide, in the World’s Largest Coaster Ride. On June 16 at 2 p.m., the park will dispatch The Great American Scream Machine, simultaneously with other participating parks celebrating the opening of the world’s first roller coaster, La Marcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway at Coney Island on June 16, 1884.
Each year, the park celebrates July 4th. From July 2-4 guests can enjoy rides during the day and a fireworks show that lights up the sky nightly. For an upgraded experience, the park offers a Hurricane Harbor VIP ticket, providing exclusive access to Hurricane Harbor, an all-you-can-eat buffet and premium fireworks viewing.
Brews & Bites, returning weekends in August, is the park’s summer food and beverage festival featuring food, brews and live entertainment.
The park’s premier Halloween event, Fright Fest, returns Sept. 17 to Oct. 31 with thrills by day and frights by night.
Holiday in the Park, Nov. 19 to Jan. 1, will bring the magic of the holiday season back to the park.
