Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell will have the annual Brews & Bites festival, returning weekends, April 22-30 from noon to 6 p.m.
This year the event features a menu of food and beverage pairings, featuring over 70 craft beers, cocktails, seltzers and spirits from guest-favorite local and national vendors.
Guests can sample the different offerings or enjoy them as full pours and in cocktails. Representatives from the vendors will be on site to educate guests on their brews. Some of them include Wild Leap Brew Co., Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery, Fire Maker Brewing Company, 6666 Grit & Glory, Saltwater Woody American Rum, Five Farms Irish Cream Liquor, Monday Night Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, Dry County Brewing and Bud Light Seltzer.
The culinary experts at Six Flags Over Georgia have crafted a menu of food and beverage pairings for guests to savor, incorporating unique ingredients that draw upon flavors from the featured brews. Some of the items include Fried Pina Colada, rum soaked pineapple coated in panko and toasted coconut, drizzled with a coconut glaze; Beer Brats, bratwurst simmered in Wild Leap Chance IPA, flame grilled, and top with caramelized onions; Pretzel Bites, salted pretzel nuggets served with brewhouse mustard and homemade beer cheese made with Wild Leap Chance IPA; Apple Monkey Bread, pull-apart cinnamon sugar bread with Atlanta Hard Cider Apple Brandy caramel sauce; Zucchini Fries, battered zucchini sticks fried and served with a side of marinara sauce; and Sweet Chili Fried Cauliflower, battered cauliflower fried and tossed in a sweet chili sauce.
An entertainment lineup will also be available, featuring live music from Sunset Strip, an 80s and 90s hair band, and DJ Cue, chalk art by Queen Art & Design, roving street magicians, photo opportunities and oversized backyard games.
The best way to experience the Brews & Bites festival is with a Festival Punch Card, which includes 12 punches valid on food and beverage offerings, allowing guests to mix and match their samples to their taste buds. Guests can purchase a Brews & Bites Festival Punch Card for as low as $24.99 or a Park Admission and Festival Bundle at sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
