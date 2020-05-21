Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water announced the parks have partnered with the American Red Cross and donated 300 free tickets to encourage blood donations during this critical time of need.
Individuals who donate blood at select upcoming blood drives will receive one free ticket to Six Flags.
Anyone interested in signing up for a blood drive should visit the American Red Cross at www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. The blood drives will be held at a number of locations in Cobb and Douglas counties over the next several months.
Earlier this year, Six Flags donated 2,000 super hero capes to Kroger and Publix to honor grocery store workers, 1,600 pounds of food to the Center for Children and Young Adults in Marietta and 250 ponchos to the Douglas County Fire Department.
