Calling all ghouls, ghosts, boogeymen and goblins. Six Flags Fright Fest presented by Snickers opens on select days beginning Sept. 21 through Nov. 2 at Six Flags Over Georgia. Get ready for thrills by day and frights by night.
Beware! There is no place to hide. “This year we are turning up the terror again,” said Divina Mims, Communications Manager with Six Flags Over Georgia.
Fright Fest is Atlanta’s most terrifying haunt. “We’ve got 16 haunted attractions, 12 pulse pounding roller coasters and more than 200 zombies all in the dark for Fright Fest, which will be a sinister celebration for Halloween,” Mims said.
There are always new attractions at Fright Fest. “We’ve got an all-new maze called Piggy’s Blood Shed. It’s a haunted maze and the theme is bloody butchers. They’re seething mad. They’re in the slaughterhouse and, hopefully, you can make it out alive,” Mims said.
Dismantled is a new scare zone that illustrates the end of the world. “The area has been ransacked by a group we call ‘The Wanderers.’ They roam the land, praying on the fearful,” Mims said.
Dismantled is a new concept for the park and the highlight of the brand new Scream Punk District where Pandemonium is located, the ride that opened earlier this year. “(Dismantled) is whimsical, modern mechanics with machinery with a Scream Punk twist on it. Folks should really check it out. No where else can you find anything like this,” Mims said.
Also new is Seeds of Samhain, another scare zone. “We’re hosting souls of the dead and they are transformed into this festering pumpkin patch. It’s a huge celebration of festival, pumpkins, and they’re feasting on you, the human victim,” Mims said.
Favorites also return like Alien Abduction, a 6,000-square-foot haunted maze, where evil aliens are living, working and carrying out the most horrific experiments imaginable on human victims.
Six Flags Fright Fest is home to the scariest and largest collection of attractions of their kind in the region.
“We’ve taken Halloween to the next level of fear. Instead of just having the one night, Oct. 31, you’ve got several weeks of this celebration of the season changing. It’s a unique opportunity because we’re the only place in the area you can ride roller coasters in the dark, be scared like no other. And do that with family and friends over and over again as many times as you want with a season pass or membership,” Mims said.
Fright Fest at night may be too intense for those 13 and under. Thrills by day are more appropriate for children. “For our littlest monsters, we have Trick or Treat trails, Halloween theme shows and, of course, child appropriate rides and attractions as well,” Mims said.
Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water Season Passes and Memberships are currently on sale. Guests who sign up for a Membership will receive unlimited visits, all the perks of a Season Pass, three free months, plus a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks and up to 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park.
Guests who purchase a 2020 Season Pass will receive free admission to Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water for the remainder of this year, plus all of next year. For more details, visit www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
