Producer Jeffery Seller and Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta have announced that single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at www.foxtheatre.org and in person at the Fox Theatre Ticket Office (660 Peachtree Street NE). Tickets will be available for performances March 31 through May 3, 2020.
There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $80 to $199 with a select number of $349 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.
“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” Seller said. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the return Atlanta engagement should be made through www.foxtheatre.org.”
“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
For more information, visit HamiltonMusical.com, Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical or Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.
