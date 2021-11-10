The Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concert returns Dec. 4 to the Marietta Performing Arts Center.

Participants can enjoy a program packed with masterpieces from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and Handel’s Messiah and a sing-along with the GSO Chorus of popular seasonal favorites.

Lainie Ewers, the winner of the GSO’s Virtual to Center Stage talent competition, is the featured soloist. There will also be a special guest conductor in his red suit.

Ticket are $12-$40. For more information, visit georgiasymphony.org.

