The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have Sing Along With Grease! on Friday at 8 p.m.
Experience the world of Grease like never before with on-screen lyrics to musical numbers, a costume contest and themed drink specials. There will also be a pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ starting at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrand.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.