The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Simple Sewing of Upcycled Chenille Scarves on April 6 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The goal of this seminar is to share the history of vintage chenille bedspreads, the lost art of sewing and the new trend in upcycling clothing designs.
Seniors will be provided pieces of chenille, precut into scarf size, allowing one to pick colors and see the simple technique of sewing inside out to create a clean look. Once completed, the seniors can take home a chenille scarf.
The event is free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 10 people.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
