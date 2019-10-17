Marietta-based nonprofit Simple Needs GA will have a donation drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Marietta warehouse.
The mission of Simple Needs GA is to meet the simple needs of children and people experiencing homelessness along with others in need, while inspiring the community to do the same.
The top needs are kitchen trash cans, birthday wrapping paper, Walmart gift cards for $25, mops and women's size 7 underwear. For a full list of other needs, visit https://simpleneedsgablog.com/drives.
There will be more donation drives on Nov. 2 and Nov. 16.
The non-profit is also collecting coats, gloves, mittens, hats, scarves and other winter wear for their clients along with winter supplies like candles and sleeping bags for those who live in the woods. The top need is coats for boys in all sizes. Donations can be new and gently used, clean items.
For more information, email SNGA founder and president Brenda Rhodes at brenda@simpleneedsga.org.
