Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta has awarded Marietta-based Simple Needs GA with a $7,000 grant for people in need in Cobb County.
According to Brenda Rhodes, founder and executive director of the nonprofit, with FHLBank Atlanta’s support SNGA was able to broadened its reach in 2019.
The My Birthday Matters program brought birthday presents and other useful items to more than 260 homeless children.
The Simple Household Needs program brought furniture and household items to 151 clients, up from the 126 families it helped in 2018.
The Spirit of Christmas program provided 166 children in 64 families with $100 in requested gifts along with extras like puzzles, board games, hats, gloves, scarves and for parents a $25 Walmart card.
For more information, email brenda@simpleneedsga.org or visit www.fhlbatl.com.
