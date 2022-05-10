Summertime Vision To Learn mobile clinics will be back at the Cobb County public libraries to provide free eye exams and glasses, for children ages 5-18, starting in June.

Registration is required and space is limited. Appointments can be scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following:

  • June 6-8 at Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta.
  • June 9 and June 17 at the Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs.
  • June 21 at the Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
  • June 22-23 at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
  • July 12 and July 15 at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.

For more information and registration forms, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/news/vision-learn-summertime-libraries.

