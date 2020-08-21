The Cobb 4-H staff has planned several engaging activities for Cobb County students this fall.
The club and activities are open to kindergarten through 12th grade students. Though 4-H programming may look a bit different this fall with increased virtual options and a few small in-person activities, the club still strives to keep kids excited, engage and learning, all while having fun.
Fall activities include - County Council (general monthly 4-H meeting), Cloverbuds (K-3rd grade),
Homeschool Science, Horse and Pony Club, Virtual Cooking Club and the new Virtual SPIN Clubs with activity kits.
To learn more the activities and how to register, visit ugaextension.org/cobb or email bkelley@uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.