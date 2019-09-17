The Cobb County Public Library System's library cards are free for all county residents and valid for two years.
Residents can visit any Cobb library to sign up. The cards allow access to tools such as lynda.com, including courses on business and technology; Mango Languages, which lets one choose from dozens of languages; Gale Courses, Value Line, Morningstar Investment Research Center, eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines.
Students currently attending Cobb County and Marietta City schools already have a Library PASS (Public Library Access for Student Success) account. Each student number works like a library card number and the account provides access to resources at the public library – books, online databases, eBooks and eAudiobooks. For more information, visit cobbcat.org/librarypass.
For more information about the libraries, visit cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2320.
