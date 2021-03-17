The Sierra Club Georgia Chapter and Sierra Club Beyond Coal Campaign announced the upcoming release of a three-part documentary series to raise public awareness of the dangers of coal ash in Georgia.
The trailer for the documentary can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXPSEQGAu3c&feature=youtu.be.
“We owe it to future generations to invest whatever it takes so that we aren’t passing off to our great-great-grandchildren a problem that we could have handled more responsibly in 2021,” said Dink Nesmith, chairman of The Press-Sentinel newspaper in Jessup, in the trailer for the documentary.
In addition to Nesmith, the documentary will feature community organizers, health experts, faith leaders and environmental advocates. The documentary will be released in three chapters over the coming weeks.
The documentary is being produced by Atlanta-based Solis Films.
Over the coming months, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division will take public comments about Georgia Power’s proposed storage plans for decades of coal ash, the waste left behind from burning coal for electricity.
For more information, visit sierraclub.org/georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.