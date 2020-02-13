The Paul E. Kelly Jr. American Legion Post 296, 906 Atlanta Road SE in Marietta, will have a Sickle Cell Anemia Educational Forum on Feb. 22 at 9 a.m.
Participants will be educated about the Sickle Cell Anemia disease. The guest speaker will be a representative from the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia. A breakfast buffet will also be available.
For more information, call 770-316-9988.
