In partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting, ArtsBridge Foundation announced that the special production Shuler Awards 2020 will air statewide on all GPB television stations on Thursday at 8 p.m.
The 12th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards winner announcements will also stream online at www.GPB.org/Shuler-2020.
Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards, named for the Atlanta-born star of the stage and screen, recipients are recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools.
Locally, the program will air on WGTV - Channel 8.
For more information, visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs/Shuler-Awards/.
