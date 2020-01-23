Shiloh Hills Baptist Church, 75 Hawkins Store Road in Kennesaw, will have Soul’d Out Quartet in a free concert on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
In May 2004, Matt Rankin of Georgetown, Ohio started a journey to find men of kindred spirits to partner with him in a mission to fulfill what he felt was a calling to evangelize God’s word through song. In 2013, Rankin’s dream was realized in Soul’d Out Quartet.
Soul’d Out Quartet, which features Dusty Barrett (tenor), Jason McAtee (lead), Matt Rankin (baritone) and Ian Owens (bass), is a vocal group that seeks to continue the heritage of Southern Gospel music, but is foremost a ministry team. The quartet is accompanied by band members Philip Kolb (piano), Austin Sprouse (lead guitar), Adam Sprouse (bass guitar), Jake McAtee (drummer) and Zach Loyd (front of house sound).
There is no fee for admission, but a love offering will be taken.
For more information, call 770-926-7729.
