A reunion of the North Cobb Irregulars, a group dedicated to joining together to discuss Sherlock Holmes, Holmes-related text and his creator, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, will meet May 23 at 6 p.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library patio, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
The gathering will be a birthday celebration of Doyle – he was born May 22, 1859 – and an opportunity to explore relaunching the Irregulars. New members are welcome to attend and bring snacks and items related to the detective.
Led by Dr. Helen Cauley, writer and President Emerita of the Atlanta Sherlock Holmes Society, the group was formed seven years ago at the Kennesaw Library. After the Kennesaw and Acworth libraries were consolidated into the new North Cobb library in 2019, turnout for the Irregulars meetings continued at about 15 to 25 people, she said. The pandemic led to virtual Zoom meetings with a few sessions last fall before the group took a break in December.
The Irregulars not only discussed stories, “we also delved into history, British culture and norms, language and other authors who have ripped off - excuse me, lovingly replicated - Doyle's ideas,” Cauley said.
The Irregulars served as Cauley’s “Sherlock support group” as she completed her dissertation on Doyle for her doctorate in English Rhetoric and Composition at Georgia State University.
Dr. Cauley said she looks forward to the May 23 event as the North Cobb Irregulars “formed a close social circle” and those not able to attend their meetings during the pandemic are sorely missed.
“As Holmes once said, I feel lost without my Boswell - in this case, my fellow lovers of all things Sherlockian," Dr. Cauley said.
