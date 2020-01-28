Cobb County is conducting an Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and a five-year Consolidated Plan Needs Assessment.
The Analysis of Impediments will identify barriers to equal access to housing and propose strategies to overcome those impediments. The Consolidated Plan identifies community needs and provides a five-year strategy for how HUD grant funds will be used to develop community resources that address those needs, while the Annual Action Plan will address specific needs during the 2021 program year.
Residents are invited to share input at the kickoff meeting on Monday at 2 p.m. at Zion Keepers, 324 Victory Drive SE in Marietta.
Other meeting dates are:
- Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs.
- Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta and South Cobb Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
- Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Aline Wolf Adult Recreation Center, 884 Church Street in Smyrna.
- Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw.
- Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
- Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
The county is also seeking input from residents, contractors, realtors and any other stakeholders through an online survey that is available at surveymonkey.com/r/CobbCDBG2020Survey.
