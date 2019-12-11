The Sewell Mill Outdoor Amphitheater at the Sewell Mill Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will present Cocoa & Concert on Dec. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Participants at the free family-friendly event can grab a warm cup of cocoa and toppings from the cocoa station and take photos at one of the winer-themed photo stations. There will also be a quick craft for children followed by a live holiday music performance.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/arts/sewell-mill-center.
