The Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will reopen to the public on Monday.
The library has been closed temporarily for two weeks after a library employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The library will continue operating under limited services provided since July with the Aug. 24 reopening. Sewell Mill has offered curbside service to library patrons since June.
The library will be open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Curbside service pickup hours will return to Sewell Mill on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., and Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Library patrons are asked to schedule curbside appointments at the libraries offering the service at least one hour in advance on the same day of the planned appointment. A form for scheduling the curbside appointments is available at www.cobbcat.org/libraryexpress.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.