The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in east Cobb, will present in their Gallery of 24 "Yipes, Stripes!" quilts from May 1-29.
The gallery will be open during regular library hours: Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for the show and COVID-19 protocols will be observed, including masks and social distancing.
This show features the talents of the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild members and presents the art and techniques of quilting at all skill levels. The 2021 Raffle Quilt “Garden of Stars” will be on display on May 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
All visitors will be invited to vote for a “Viewer’s Choice” from May 1-22, with the winner announced the final week, May 24-29.
The East Cobb Quilters’ Guild, formed in 1982, is made up of more than 250 quilters from across the metro area who share their love of quilts. Based in Marietta, the Guild provides speakers and workshops to inspire imagination and improve technical skills, as well as presenting Georgia Celebrates Quilts, the largest ongoing judged and juried quilt show in the state of Georgia.
