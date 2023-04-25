Ser Familia has received a $1 million grant from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to help an under-resourced community in Cobb County.
Kennesaw-based Ser Familia is a nonprofit that provides family, social and mental health services to Hispanic families in metro Atlanta. Using the national model of
the Family Resources Centers, the organization has established these support programs for families in three of its five locations.
The grant will be used to expand the CAFE model and hire staff to provide assistance for families in Fair Oaks, a community of about 9,000 people near Smyrna. Ser Familia just hired a Project Director and plans to onboard a Case Manager and Family Navigator to start connecting families to services; Outreach to promote the program; and Emergency Assistance to help manage urgent needs as they arise, along with other support staff.
Fair Oaks needs a lot of support. Its median income, which is $43,000, is half the Cobb County average, which is $87,000. Residents are twice as likely as others in Georgia and Cobb to be renters and are burdened financially by rent. One third of Fair Oaks residents do not have health insurance.
Donors who wish to help the Fair Oaks community should contact Ser Familia or the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta.
