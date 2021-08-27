Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw, will have the following programs in September:
- Sept. 4-17 will be the Field of Flags, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.
- Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. will be The Fighting McCooks. On June 27, 1864, Col. Daniel McCook Jr. led the Federal assault up Cheatham Hill, where he was mortally wounded. This brave man was not the only McCook to fight for the Federal army. Participants can learn the story of three Ohio brothers and their 15 sons who joined the Federal forces and fought throughout the Civil War in this 30-minute program. Note: The program is not at the Visitor Center. Parking is the Illinois Monument parking lot at 947 Cheatham Hill Drive in Marietta.
- Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. will be an Assault Trail Hike. Participants can re-trace the footsteps of the Union soldiers who faced fearful odds during the action at Cheatham Hill during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. This historical hike will begin at the Activity Area 3 parking lot and end at the Illinois Monument. A ranger will use primary accounts of the battle to get participants as close to the attack as possible.
- Sept. 11-12, all day, will be the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 Tragedy. In conjunction with the Field of Flags, a ranger will staff a station on the Visitor Center Patio where participants can interact and find more information on the Flight 93 National Memorial Park.
- Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be an Illinois Monument talk. A ranger will be in the area of the monument at Cheatham Hill and talk about the battle.
- Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. will be a Guided 24-Gun Battery Hike. This three-mile hike will take participants out to the Union artillery position known as the 24-gun battery. A ranger will guide participants through the uses of Civil War artillery, anecdotes of the battle and show some of the flora and fauna found throughout the park. Participants should meet the ranger at the front desk of the Visitor Center.
- Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be CCC Camp. A ranger will be in the area of the ruins of the CCC Camp, "Camp Brumby" along the Camp Brumby Trail, and talk about the site.
- Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. will be the Pigeon Hill History Talk. Participants can meet a ranger at the Pigeon Hill parking lot for an overview of the fighting that took place in this area of the battlefield during the assault on Kennesaw Mountain.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.