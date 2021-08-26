Marley Dias, author, executive producer and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, is this year's honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month.
This September, Dias will join the American Library Association and libraries nationwide in promoting the power of a library card.
As honorary chair, Dias reminds the public that signing up for a library card provides access to technology, multimedia content and educational programming that transforms lives and strengthens communities.
Free library cards are available to Cobb residents, business and property owners as well as to those who work for Cobb County Government or teach in Cobb. Those who live outside Cobb may purchase a library card for a small fee. For registration requirements, visit cobbcat.org/librarycard.
Students in the Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools have access to free library resources through Library PASS, an agreement between Cobb County Public Library and the school systems. For more information, visit cobbcat.org/librarypass.
