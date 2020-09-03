The Ron Godwin Memorial Golf Tournament at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw memorializes “the patriarch of Pinetree Country Club” who passed away suddenly of a heart attack this year.
He and his company, Op5, supported Marietta-based MUST Ministries.
The Sept. 14 event is hosted by Pinetree’s 18-hole championship golf course. Pinetree’s parkland beauty and challenging layout attracted four Georgia State Amateur Championships and was also selected by the Georgia PGA to host the 2015 Georgia Open.
The annual tournament features two flights. The first starts at 8 a.m. and includes breakfast and lunch. The second flight starts at 1:30 p.m. and includes lunch and dinner. Prizes are awarded for first and second place teams, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Putting Contest, Straightest Drive and Hole in One Contest.
A silent auction will feature beach and mountain vacation stays and 50 other items, including experiences and retail items.
To encourage safe COVID standards are used, the golfers will not gather for meals as usual, but rather be treated to two outdoor food trucks, Tom and Chee’s and Gaston’s. The online auction will be open for bidding by the public on Sept. 7.
Opportunities for sponsorship and team participation are still open.
For more information, visit www.MustMinistries.org. For questions, contact Angie Bolton at 678-218-4513 or abolton@mustministries.org.
