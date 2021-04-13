More than 240 older adults were served at Cobb Senior Services' food drive last week.
The final drive through food distribution will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to noon or while supplies last. Residents age 60 and older are encouraged to get shelf stable food at Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta. An ID showing date of birth and Cobb County home address for each senior is required upon arrival. No appointment is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.