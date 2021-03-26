Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, encourages residents age 60 and older to get shelf stable food during on April 16 from 11 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last.
An ID showing date of birth and a Cobb County home address are required upon arrival. No appointment is needed.
