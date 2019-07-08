Registration for Cobb Senior Services summer classes began July 8, both online and at all senior centers.
Residents can visit cobbseniors.org to check out the classes listed on each center's page.
Residents, 55 years or older, that need assistance with transportation to doctor appointments, dialysis, chemotherapy or other medical appointments may be eligible to receive free bus passes, while available, that can be used to assist with the cost of riding the local CobbLinc, ParaTransit and FLEX bus service.
For more information, visit https://gallery.mailchimp.com/19c85519b5a11a3765e4d402c/files/5f8519f1-8e5b-4038-b4a7-b7823ec73d64/Bus_Pass_2019.pdf.
