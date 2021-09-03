Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Wills & Probate on Oct. 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Nelson Elder Care Law will discuss the importance of having a will, as well as the importance of giving one's will a “tune-up” if it’s over 10 years old or if one recently moved to Georgia. Probate horror stories and how to avoid one will also be discussed.
Free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 24 people.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.