The Senior Wellness Center in Marietta will have a Sope Creek Trail Hike on June 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Senior can meet at the Sope Creek Pak trail head for a hike to explore the stone ruins of a paper mill destroyed by Union troops during the Civil War, then hike around the unusually clear Sibley Pond and glimpse turtles and large fish. The pond offers tranquil views and abundant wildflowers along the bank.
Cost is $5 parking fee. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
