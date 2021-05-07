The Senior Wellness Center in Marietta will have a Respecting Mother Nature: Simple Ways to Care for the Earth on June 7 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Elise McDonald, environmental program leader with Keep Cobb Beautiful, will discuss ways to care for Mother Nature. Topics will include the harm of littering, simple ways to reduce, reuse and recycle waste and the benefits of doing so.
The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.