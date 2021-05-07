The Senior Wellness Center in Marietta will have Money Smart: Preventing Financial Exploitation of Older Adults on June 23 from 11 a.m. to noon.
The presentation, by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, will provide seniors with informatoin to make sure they are a more informed and aware consumer. Did you know that every year at least $3 billion is taken from people ages 65-plus and that one in 10 individuals age 65-plus become victims of financial exploitation? Seniors can learn how to detect and protect themselves against scams.
The event is free, but registration is required. Maximum capacity is 20 people.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
