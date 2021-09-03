Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Lost Towns of North Georgia on Oct. 1 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The remains of numerous towns dot the north Georgia landscape. Pockets of life that were lost to fire or drowned by the water of civic works projects. Author and professor Lisa M. Russell will dig into and uncover the histories of the lost towns of North Georgia.
Free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 50 people.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
