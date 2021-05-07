The Senior Wellness Center in Marietta will have Grill-n-Chill on June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This fundraiser for the Center will be held at Fair Oaks Park, 1460 West Booth Road Ext. in Marietta. Seniors can chill by the grill while enjoying a cookout menu consisting of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, hand crafted salads, homemade dessert, chips, soda and other goodies.

Cost is $5 person. There is no transportation provided. Maximum capacity is 50 people.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.

