Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have a Flag Wall Hanging workshop on Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Jennifer Tadlock of Atherton Place will present how to create a wall hanging representation of the American flag using vintage scraps of fabric and lace. All supplies will be provided.
The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or www.CobbSeniors.org.
