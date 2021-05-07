The Senior Wellness Center in Marietta will have Encore Entrepreneurship: Starting a Business After 50 on June 11 from 11 a.m. to noon.
SCORE small business mentor Michael Ostien will give an informative presentative on how seniors can take their passion to the next level by becoming a small-scale entrepreneur. Topics covered include myths and ralities of entrepreneurship, critical success factors, components of business ownership, business plan basics, funding and cash management.
The event is free, but registration is required. Maximum capacity is 20 people.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
