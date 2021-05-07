The Senior Wellness Center in Marietta will have DIY Air Fresheners for the Home on June 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Presented by the Cobb County/UGA Extension Services, seniors can concoct a DIY air freshener using all-natural ingredients found around the home.
The event is free, but registration is required. Maximum capacity is 20 people.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
