Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Aducanumab: The New Alzheimer's Drug on Oct. 27 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can learn from The Alzheimer's Association about the recently FDA approved Alzheimer's drug Aducanumab.
Free, but registration is required. Space limited to 32 people.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
